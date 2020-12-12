Limerick village looks forward to 2021 with new calendar

“OF course, there won’t be a Boher Calendar this year,” was the assumption aired by a chorus of people in the parish Boher during the year. They were wrong.

Boher Community Development Association sponsors the calendar every year, mostly with a view to highlighting the tremendous community spirit in Boher, with one eye on the need for a link with the Boher Diaspora, while being conscious too of recording for posterity the goings on in this small rural place.

Despite not much going on Mary Finucane, Helena Hickey, Pat O’Connell, Liz Barron, Alice O’Connor and Gráinne Keays have still put an excellent calendar together despite never meeting.

The calendar costs just €5 and is available in local shops, petrol stations, post offices and from Boher Community Development Association members.