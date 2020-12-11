Will it finally be ‘Dee’ day for Déise fan, Seán? Not if his Limerick family have anything to do with it!

SEÁN Dee admitted crying in Croke Park in 2018 after Limerick's win but if Waterford triumph on Sunday he will be bawling.

The Stradbally native has been domiciled in County Limerick since 1988 and 2018 was emotional for him.

“It was unbelievable. There were tears because I have been living in Limerick so long that it is home now,” said Seán Dee.

He will be watching the All-Ireland final in the parish of Croagh-Kilfinny on Sunday with wife Liz, from Caherdavin, and three children - Sarah, 19, Kevin, 17 and Owen 14.

Seán Dee will be in “self isolation” as he will be cheering on Waterford while the rest of the family roar on the men in green.

“Oh they'll be shouting for Limerick. They're from Limerick, I'm from Waterford, that's the bottom line. I was born and raised in Waterford. Where you're from is everything.”

And it will mean everything for Seán Dee and so many if the Déise do the business and bridge a 61 year gap.

“I don't even know how I could put it into words. I saw what it meant to Limerick in 2018, and it would be even bigger for Waterford because they were written off, nobody gave them a chance to get anywhere near an All-Ireland final this year. You couldn't express in words what it would mean to Waterford people.

“I played junior with Waterford, not at any great level, a long time ago. For all those fellas that slogged away over the years, even for fellas that might not have gotten to play county, for everybody that's involved in hurling, it would just be incredible. You don't have to be doing two in a row or three in a row, just to win the bloody thing once just to say, 'Ok we got our All-Ireland' .”

Reflecting on living in Limerick in 2018, Seán Dee said it was an unforgettable time.

“We went to Adare for the homecoming on Tuesday night. It was hopping! It’s a shame that won’t be repeated this year. The buzz of winning lasted for weeks and weeks afterwards. It was phenomenal!”

And if Waterford do break the hoodoo, Seán Dee says he will have to savour the atmosphere albeit in a socially distanced way.

“If Waterford win, bar they put up barriers in Tipperary on both sides, I'll be going through Tipperary to get to Waterford! Everyone will be going to Waterford, I can't see myself not going if we win it.

“It’s such a shame that it’s happening this year but, look, there's nothing won yet. If it was to happen it’s such a shame that you couldn't celebrate properly, but Limerick is in the same boat - you can't have a proper homecoming like last time. It’s hard to picture what they are going to do.”

Head over heart - who is going to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup?

“The heart is obviously Waterford but it’s hard to see Limerick being beaten. They have a bit of experience having won it before. They're a hard team to beat. If they're going to win it, it'll be by a couple of points. If Waterford win, it'll be by no more than 2 points I'd say.”

And tears of joy will flow in one part of a household in Croagh-Kilfinny.

