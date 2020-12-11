Limerick Redemptorists' annual hamper appeal moves from SleepOut to SitOut

The Annual Redemptorist Sleep Out in aid of the Christmas Hamper Appeal will be replaced by a ‘SitOut’ this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘SitOut’ will take place this Friday and Saturday outside Leonard’s Shop on O’Connell St in the city centre.

Launching the SitOut at the Redemptorists, Fr Seamus Enright said: “We expect 2020 to be more challenging than previous years. Our partners are telling us about an increase in the demand for their services. Some of our traditional fundraising activities will not be possible this year because of the coronavirus restrictions”

The Redemptorists are working with the Limerick Food Partnership and partner organizations across the city and county to get hampers into approximately 6,000 homes in the lead up to Christmas. This is one of the biggest food initiatives in Limerick each year.

The cost of the hampers this year will be €165,000. The Redemptorists are depending on the generosity of the people of Limerick and the surrounding areas to fund this.

Fr Enright believes that people will respond generously this year as they have every year since the Christmas Hamper Appeal began in 1972.

A donation centre has been opened at the Redemptorists where people are invited to bring donations of cash, food, new toys and toiletries.

Donations can also be posted to Fr Seamus Enright at Mount St Alphonsus.

For more see redemptoristslimerick.ie