Limerick Weather: Mix of sunny spells and showers for Friday

Today will have a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers are expected to merge to give longer spells of rain in places during the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures 9 or 10 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. For more see Met Eireann

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Changeable and unsettled weather continuing.

Friday night: Clear spells and scattered showers, most of the showers becoming confined to the western half of the country later in the night. Cold. Minimum temperatures 2 to 5 degrees, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Saturday: A bright and mostly dry day, with sunny intervals, but a few isolated showers are possible, mainly on northwest coasts. Maximum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

On Saturday night, rain will extend from the Atlantic, with some heavy falls in places and it will become very windy, with fresh to strong southerly winds developing. Cold at first, with a risk of some frost in the east and northeast, but becoming mild.

Sunday: On Sunday morning, brighter conditions, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, will extend from the west. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong in coastal areas. Overnight lows of 5 to 8 degrees, with clear spells and further showers.

Monday: Breezy, with bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country. Max. 7 to 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on coasts. Minimum overnight temperatures 2 to 5 degrees, with clear spells and further scattered showers, most of them in Atlantic coastal counties.

Tuesday onwards: The outlook is uncertain at this stage, but early indications suggest that the weather will be mixed, with sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday and possibly drier on Wednesday and Thursday.