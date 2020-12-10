Free parking across Limerick this Christmas

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced it will be providing free car parking in the run-up to Christmas.

In a bid to entice shoppers into the urban area, as well as county towns, the local authority is providing charge-free parking at the Cleeve’s site just off the North Circular Road.

Its opening hours are being extended to include weekends and the car park will remain open each day from now until Christmas Eve.

The car park will open at 7am and close at 10pm with an earlier closing of 6pm on Christmas Eve.

The Cleeve’s site can be accessed via Shannon Bridge, Condell Road, Shelbourne Road or O’Callaghan Strand.

Free car parking spaces are also available in the Council’s staff car park at Merchant’s Quay for the next two weekends in December in the run up to Christmas, as well as on Christmas Eve.

Access to this car park is via Nicholas Street.

A third site for park and stride is at the Irish Rail depot on the Roxboro Road, beside CBS Secondary School. The public can park their vehicles free of charge from 9am to 10pm every day from December 12 to Christmas Eve.

Chargeable parking in the city centre is also available on-street and in multi-storey car parks.

In Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock and Newcastle West, shoppers will get an extra two hours free parking in each of the towns from 2.30pm daily from December 12 up to Christmas Eve, with parking always free on Saturdays and Sundays.