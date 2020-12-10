Limerick weather: Foggy, with rain moving in from Atlantic

THURSDAY will start out dry with bright spells and light winds, although any mist or fog may linger for a time in the morning.

Showery outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic by early afternoon with a chance of some heavy falls leading to localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of between eight and 11 degrees in freshening south or southwest winds becoming gusty for a time long coasts.

For more, check out https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be generally unsettled weather-wise for the next few days.

Thursday night will see clear spells overnight but generally cloudy with showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and north of the country. Minimum temperatures of four and seven degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Friday looks set to start out rather showery. However, good dry and bright periods will develop during the day.

