Limerick schools collect 21 science, technology, engineering and maths awards

Twenty one Limerick primary schools have received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) over the 2019/20 school year.

The Awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their curriculum. The closing date for digital submissions was extended to September 2020 to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and teachers were congratulated for continuing to inspire students and adapt to remote learning environments.

Commenting on the awards, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, said: “I want to send my congratulations to all the students receiving an SFI Discover Primary Science & Maths Award in Limerick. It has been such a hard year for students across the country, but I hope today’s announcement will round the year off on a high note for our winners. Science and Maths matter now more than ever and we need our primary school students to become the next generation of innovative leaders, creative thinkers, and problem solvers. These awards show how excited we can all be for the future.”

Over 150 classrooms joined the virtual online close to the Awards on November 20th. STEM professionals and science communicators offered their congratulations to students and a live science show with Mark the Science Guy and Ali Knight from Explorium marked the end of the awards.

Science Foundation Ireland, in conjunction with the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO), offers free continuous professional development (CPD) in STEM for primary school teachers. The programme has developed a new suite of CPD for 2020/2021 exploring the topics of biodiversity, insulation and space through inquiry-based learning. The three workshops will provide teachers with a framework and planning tools to deliver hands-on STEM learning in the classroom. This CPD can be carried out virtually via Zoom.

Registration for the 2020/2021 Awards and the DPSM/ESERO CPD is now open. For more information about the DPSM programme, the Awards and CPD, please visit www.primaryscience.ie or contact the team on primaryscience@sfi.ie.

Limerick's Award Winners

Certificate of STEM -

Hospital NS

Plaque of STEM -

Bilboa National School

Scoil Cre Cumhra

Le Chéile National School

St Gabriels School

St. John’s Girls’ and Infant Boys’ School

Scoil Mhóin-a-Lín

S N Cill Lachtain

Banogue National School

SCOIL AN SPIORAID NAOMH

St Patrick’s G.N.S

S N MUIRE NA HEIREANN

S N CNOCH A DEAGA

Ardagh National School

CBS Primary School

MAHOONAGH N S

Badge of STEM -



St. Brigid's N.S.

Thomond Primary School

SCOIL PADRAIG NAOFA B

Scoil Tobair Pádraig

S N MA RUA