Irish Cement hearing: Evidence concludes as hearing into controversial Limerick project nears a conclusion

IRISH Cement “cannot meet the first test” for its planned €10m Limerick development, an oral hearing into the scheme has heard.

Counsel for JP McManus’s daughter Sue-Ann Foley and the Mungret Residents Association Micheal O’Donnell made the comments following a day cross examining executives and representatives of Irish Cement.

He argued that given the fact the company has previously been prosecuted in the district court for breaches of its licence under the Environmental Protection Act, it should preclude them from securing a licence to operate.

The company is seeking to replace the use of fossil fuels with alternative methods, including solid recovered waste and used tyres at its plant in Mungret.

However, more than 4,000 objections were made to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), paving the way for this oral hearing – being held virtually – into whether the company should be given a licence to operate.

It was originally supposed to finish today, but will now go into a sixth day to allow for closing statements.

Addressing the hearing, Mr O’Donnell said: “In order for this licence to be granted, the applicant must be a fit and proper person for the purposes of the act. The first consideration in that regard is one as to whether the person has been convicted of an offence under the Environmental Protection Agency Act or any other legislation. We don’t have to look at the other legislation. We can simply stop at this act.”

He said the breach of a licence “could not be more serious.”

“These are relied upon. The agency do not enforce limits, standards and conditions, other than they consider they are necessary to protect the health of people and the environment. A breach of such a licence condition is an extraordinary serious matter and undermines any confidence one would have in the ability this company might have to comply with other conditions which might be imposed.”

Elsewhere at the oral hearing today, Mr O’Donnell also criticised Irish Cement for the Natura Impact Statement it has provided to the EPA for what he believes is a lack of information within around the transport of the alternative materials proposed to and from the Mungret site.

Responding to ecologist Matthew Hague, who was appointed by Irish Cement, the barrister said: “We find you saying these will be brought in safe containers. But what about the loading part of these lorries. What’s the process of loading? You have no information as to how this is going to be loaded. You have no information as to the knock-on effect of taking this out of the area will effect the residue of the materials by agitating it. You have no information as to whether there is the likelihood that it will be presumably front-loaded on so there may be spillages, that surface waters might be contaminated. Whether it’s likely to get in and affect the Lower Shannon special area of conservation – which inevitably it will because of the toxic nature of this material.”

“None of those considerations are here in your Natura Impact Statement. You haven’t considered them. You’ve confined yourself, as you fairly admit and accept, to the site, the subject matter of the development,” he added.

Mr O’Donnell said: “It’s simply extraordinary and unbelievable, grotesque you would prepare a Natura Impact Statement without any analysis, consideration or knowledge of these matters.

Meanwhile, Sinead Whyte of engineering consultants Arup, for Irish Cement, responded to concerns over any future breaches of the firm’s emission limit at Mungret should it get a licence from the EPA.

She said: “Regardless of the use of alternative fuels, emission limit values (ELVs) must be met, and also if a trigger level is met, an interlock will initiate a full lockdown. If limit values are approached, a shutdown occurs. So that means the ELVs cannot be exceeded.”

Environmental engineer Jack O’Sullivan, for Limerick Against Pollution (LAP), the group which was set up in opposition to Irish Cement’s proposals, said air pollution monitoring in Limerick is “inadequate” and the existing monitors in place must be “supplemented or replaced” by a number of “adequately sites monitors”.

“The EPA should not permit Irish Cement to burn any waste or alternative fuels or alternative raw materials of any description until it can be demonstrated on the basis of scientific evidence that reported health effects in Limerick are not being caused by, nor will be caused by, emissions from the cement manufacturing plant.”

Earlier in the day, Irish Cement’s commercial director Brian Gilmore said the firm will not pursue the use of so-called red mud. It comes after he failed to rule this out on Friday.

On top of this, in response to a query from Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, Mr Gilmore also said the importation of waste materials will not be possible.

“Should the licence be approved, the only materials we can use to replace fossil fuels will be from Ireland,” he said.

“In terms of your other concerns around agriculture, you’d be aware the EPA carry out annual monitoring activity on milk fat in a range of different regions in the country, including Limerick. Ireland thankfully has very low levels of dioxins,” Mr Gilmore concluded.

The oral hearing, before chairman Patrick Byrnes, continues at 10am tomorrow.

To watch online, click here