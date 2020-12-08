BREAKING: Covid incidence rate in Limerick falls as Tony Holohan discusses vaccine strategy

THE Department of Health has confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Tuesday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county has fallen marginally from 139 (per 100,000 population) yesterday to 138.5 today. It is still well above the national figure of 80.2. Only Donegal, Kilkenny and Louth have a higher rate than Limerick.

As of midnight Monday, December 7, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 215 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 74,682 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 74 are in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties. 95 are men / 119 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37-years-old.

The HPSC has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,097* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 210 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level taskforce for Covid-19 vaccination.

"While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.

"Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette."

Echoing those wrods is Dr Mai Mannix, Director of the Department of Public Health Mid-West. Following the recent drop in daily figures in Limerick, she says it's important for members of the public to understand that the vast majority of new cases occurring now are associated with activities prior to the easing of Level 5 restrictions rather than activities in recent days.

Dr Mannix is appealing to people to maintain their efforts between now and Christmas to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We know from past experiences during this pandemic that these positive steps can be undone and reversed very quickly when people drop their guards. The risk of contracting the virus has not changed since it was first detected, and it is still causing severe illness. People should be extra mindful of limiting their own exposure to risk as restrictions ease," she said

People can limit their risk of contracting Covid-19 by doing the following:

Wearing a mask

Keeping a distance of at least two metres

Reduce your social contacts; meet up with a small number of people, and not in large groups

Washing hands regularly



People can limit their risk while Christmas shopping by doing the following:

Keeping a distance of at least two metres from other shoppers

Nominating one person per household to do shopping

Wearing masks indoors and on busy outdoor areas/streets

Carry your own bottle of hand sanitiser (minimum of 70% alcohol), and use frequently

Wipe down trolleys or baskets in supermarkets

Avoid hugging or physical contact with others

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.