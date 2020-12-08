Irish Cement hearing: Firm will not pursue use of red mud at Limerick plant

IRISH Cement will not pursue the use of red mud in its factory at Mungret, it has emerged this morning.

There had been concerns that the firm would use the substance as part of its €10m plan to switch from fossil fuels to alternative fuels at its Limerick plant after marketing director Brian Gilmore refused to rule this out on a number of occasions.

Red mud is an industrial waste generated during the refinement of bauxite into alumina, with lands around the Rusal factory in Aughinish carpeted with the solution.

However, speaking at the final day of an Environmental Protection Agency-led oral hearing into Irish Cement’s proposals for the area, Mr Gilmore confirmed the firm will not be seeking to use the substance if it secures an operational licence.

In answer to questions from local resident David Murphy, who presented first this morning, Mr Gilmore said: “Some of you have raised specific concerns throughout the hearing around the potential of Red Mud in the cement manufacturing process. I can say in response to those concerns, I wish to inform the hearing that Irish Cement has decided we will not be pursuing permission for a list of waste code 01-03-09 known locally as red mud.”

“Chair to be clear, if the agency grants a final determination without code 01-03-09, Irish Cement will accept that decision. We will not look for permission for that code,” he added.

Delighted with this initial achievement. Plenty more to go here though. Well done everyone, a great effort by us all as a community. Lets keep pressing on now! pic.twitter.com/8WLrhtNlTq — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) December 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS Irish cement will not be using red mud they have decided to remove it from the list of waste codes as per Brian Gilmore communications manager for the company pic.twitter.com/yCYcGzItaA — LAP (@LAP_Limerick) December 8, 2020

The news has been widely welcomed, with Cllr Daniel Butler hailing “a great achievement” by the community.

“Red mud was definitely a fuel that created huge anxiety locally in terms of emissions and dust emissions in transportation and storage. However, while this is important as an achievement to acknowledge we must use it motivate us to press on to further ensuring an outright refusal of this application. It becomes clearer as we progress through the hearing Irish Cement does not have adequate processes or technology to burn these toxic waste materials safely. And as we hear more revelations of concerning behaviour on site such as the under the radar burial of asbestos our anxieties grow bigger. We must push on now to protect the health of all our citizens,” he said.

Pat Geoghegan, of the Cappagh Farmers Support group, said this will protect the health of many families across Limerick.

“It certainly has now raised awareness of the dangers of this red mud, which is hazardous on the people in all our communities out here as this red mud continues to blow from the mud ponds on to people's properties. As it blows in the wind, people are exposed to the dust which can cause respiratory problems and in recent times the red dust is seen on many farms especially in water tanks,” he said.

The group said it is now calling for a public investigation into the red mud, after Irish Cement pulled the plug on its use, should it gain an operating licence.

The oral hearing, before chairman Patrick Byrnes, continues.