Have your say! Council has plans to reimagine Limerick city’s laneways

Limerick City and County Council is embarking on a project to rejuvenate and reimagine Limerick's city centre laneways.

A team of architects, designers and engineers has been appointed to re-think Limerick laneways and are keen to hear the public’s thoughts and ideas.

A council spokesperson said some of the laneways currently offer a good setting for community, residential or business uses.

However, many laneways are currently used mainly for parking access and bin storage. If they were designed better they could provide space to experience culture and art, a space for children to play or an exercise area.

“Limerick laneways could become places that offer a quiet sanctuary from city life, car-free spaces to socialise or places to experience nature. Your feedback will help shape the vision and strategy for the Limerick Laneways, as well as the designs for the first seven laneways,” said the spokesperson.

To participate in the survey and have your say about the future development and usage of Limerick’s laneways click here

The deadline is Monday, December 14 at 5pm. There will also be further opportunities to view and comment on emerging proposals in 2021.

Rosie Webb, head of urban innovation in Limerick City and County Council, said Limerick’s Georgian heritage is a fantastic resource and a jewel in city's crown.

“Reimagining the laneways which connect streets is an important way to develop the city centre and attract more people to live there. This is a great opportunity to gather thoughts and ideas from people about what the laneways might look like in the future. I’m really looking forward to seeing the responses we receive and seeing how these can help shape how we approach these much loved spaces,” he said

For more information see limerick.ie

The local authority says it has received funding to produce a guidance document, which will show how public parts of the laneways could be improved, looking at issues such as movement, planting, lighting, and refuse.

The study will cover 25 laneways in the city centre, with seven of these laneways being designed to a greater level of detail.

If you would like to become more involved in the re-imagining of our laneways, an online community workshop is being held on Tuesday 08 December between 7pm and 8.30pm via Zoom.

The workshop will consist of a short presentation followed by roundtable discussion to understand what you feel are the key issues and opportunities for the laneways.

Sign up to participate in the workshop at Eventbrite.

