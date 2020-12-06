‘Fury’ over crowd outside licensed premises in Limerick town

A PHOTO of a large group huddled together outside a licensed premises in a Limerick town has caused consternation across the county.

The picture, being widely shared on social media, was taken on Friday night in Rathkeale. Minister Niall Collins said he had been contacted by a number of constituents "furious" over the lack of social distancing.

According to one Rathkeale native who contacted the Leader, some in the photo have just returned from foreign countries and should be "restricting their movements, not heading out on the town".

Minister Collins said the Covid incidence rate in County Limerick is still worryingly high compared to other countries.

"Scenes like these are an affront to the rest of us. We all must obey the rules about social distancing. There can be no exceptions. We have just come out of lockdown," said Minister Collins.

He said it is unfair on the town of Rathkeale and its business people who have done "Trojan work" to promote the town.

"Sadly, the minority are once again sullying the good name of Rathkeale. Team Rathkeale was founded in September with a huge buy-in from local businesses. Buildings have been painted and redecorated, additional services put in place, pictures put in empty windows and winter flowers planted.

"Rathkeale Community Council is also a very progressive and energetic committee. My Fianna Fail colleague, Mayor Michael Collins opened the Rathkeale Welcome Centre last September. They are all doing their best for Rathkeale.

"Earlier that Friday night the new upgraded Christmas lights were turned on. These voluntary organisations are doing their very utmost and then images like this are doing the rounds on social media. Rathkeale doesn’t deserve this,” said Minister Collins.

Rathkeale, which population can double over the Christmas period does have extra gardai in place, however, Minister Collins called for more foot patrols to break up gatherings like the one seen in the photo.

He praised the dialogue between the Rathkeale Pre Social Cohesion Group and gardaí and called for continuing discussions as "this will be a Christmas like no other".

A Rathkeale native, who contacted the Leader, said the people of Rathkeale are "raging".

"We are doing our best yet these people swarm the streets on Friday night with no masks and no social distancing. It's an insult to the people of Rathkeale and on the night the business community launched Christmas in Rathkeale with new lights in the town," they said.