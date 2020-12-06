BREAKING: Covid numbers in Limerick fall as 301 cases reported nationally

THERE has been 11 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

It follows 33 cases on Saturday and 17 on Friday.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has fallen from 147.8 yesterday to 141.1. The national average is 80.7. Limerick has the fourth highest incidence rate nationally after Donegal, Kilkenny and Louth.

As of midnight Saturday, December 5, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 74,246 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 133 are men / 168 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age the median age is 32-years-old. 119 are in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork, 13 in Kildare, 13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.