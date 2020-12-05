BREAKING: A further increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE has been 33 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick, it has emerged this Saturday evening.

There were 27 confirmed cases of the virus in Limerick on Friday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick stands at 147.8 while the national rate is 80.9.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 13 additional deaths across Ireland related to the virus.

As of midnight Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 456* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 235 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There has been 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*A technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. It led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days. The reporting is reflected in a higher number of cases today. There has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing. Day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses.