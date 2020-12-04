Final countdown on to virtual Christmas lights switch on in Limerick town

THE FINAL countdown is on to the switching on of the Christmas lights in Newcastle West. The Big Christmas lights “virtual” switch on will take place on Facebook this Saturday, December 5 at 5 pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, The Christmas Lights Committee decided to do a virtual switch on which will be different from previous years but still very exciting.

Santa will be saying hello to everyone on the Facebook page from about 4.55pm on Saturday afternoon and the switch on will be streamed also on the NCW Christmas lights Facebook page. The page can be found @https://www.facebook.com/NCW-Christmas-Lights-944695585685185/ or by searching “NCW Christmas lights” on Facebook. “We are trying to collect as many donations this year as possible. Given the restrictions, collecting is harder this year as we may not have a bucket collection. Many businesses have had a very tough year so we are just asking people to donate what they can,” said a committee spokesperson.

“Some may not be in a position to donate at all but we strongly feel that the lights are needed more than ever this Christmas and we will be going ahead regardless. We have received some great support from the Limerick City and County Council as usual,” continued the spokesperson.

“We are overwhelmed particularly by the initiative by the NCW GAA and Soccer clubs to hold a special GoFundMe page which has already collected over €4,000 and counting. We also have our own online fund page with over €1,000 and to date, this can also be found on our NCW Christmas lights Facebook page. We are asking people to please donate what you can through this. As usual, we have received many donations from local businesses which are coming in steadily, without these, the lights just would not happen each year!

“We would ask everyone to please try and shop local and support these businesses in the next few weeks as much as possible to help keep them open and jobs in the town!”