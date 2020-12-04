Limerick Weather: Frosty start with icy stretches on untreated surfaces

A WIDESPREAD frost this Friday morning with some icy stretches on untreated surfaces, say Met Eireann.

It'll be a cold and increasingly windy day with sunny spells and some wintry showers early on. Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, possibly merging to longer spells of rain in places, with some wintry falls possible.

Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh north or northwest winds, increasing strong and gusty.