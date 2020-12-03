BREAKING: Covid incidence rate in Limerick falls as less than 200 cases reported nationally

A FURTHER 13 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick this Thursday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick has fallen from 134.4 to 132.9. The national 14-day average is 79.7. Ireland’s current 7-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9.

There has been 259 new Covid cases in Limerick during the last 14 days. Limerick has the fourth highest incidence rate in the country after Donegal, Louth and Kilkenny.

As of midnight Wednesday, December 2, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 73,228 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 56 are in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

82 are men / 101 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 36-years-old.

The HPSC has today been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has now been a total of 2,080 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 239 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.