Some surprise festive crackers as Christmas at Limerick Milk Market Series 2020 is announced

THE Christmas at the Limerick Milk Market series 2020 has been officially launched featuring a range of traditional day-time markets of festive foods mixed with some special once-off offerings.

The Milk Market, Limerick will operate from Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 6; Friday, December 11 to Sunday, December 13; Friday, December 18 to Sunday, December 20 and from Tuesday, December 22 to Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24.

“This year has been a challenging year for everyone including all of us at the Limerick Milk Market, we are however immensely grateful to the people of Limerick for their kindness, support and understanding during this difficult time,” said David Fitzgerald, General Manager, Limerick Market Trustees.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank the customers, staff and traders who have been amazing this year for their flexibility, adaptability and sense of community spirit. Finally, I would like to offer my thanks to the management team and board for their support”.

This year the Limerick Milk Market series 2020 features a range of traditional day-time Christmas markets of festive foods mixed with some special once-off Christmas markets – there are some early December Xmas Fringe Markets - Sunday, December 6, Xmas Record Fair, on Sunday, December 13 Christmas Art Fair; each Friday will see an Xmas open air cafe (featuring Country Choice Farm Shop & Grill, Bon Appetit Creperie, Harpers Coffee, Mari Cheese & Coffee, The Edge Clothing, Restory Crafts, and Vito Vintage Clothing ) 11am to 3pm.

Each Saturday will see the Famous Food Market Xmas edition, featuring the best of local Limerick seasonal food with a Christmas twist, Saturdays in December - 8am to 3pm.

Customers are advised to shop early on Saturdays to avoid a queue between 8am-10am. Christmas food favorites will all be back with: Artisan Christmas Food Hampers, Minced Pies, Specialty Hot Drinks, Puddings, Christmas Hams and Turkeys (order in advance), Chestnuts, Brandy Butter, Christmas Desserts/Baked Goodies, and last but not least some traditional in-season fruit and vegetables ready for all to enjoy and savour!

The Christmas Craft Market will take place on Sunday, December 20, 11am to 4pm featuring local and Limerick regional crafts traders, local community groups who make specific Christmas-themed crafts and much more to give that someone special the best gift of all - a unique gift of Limerick making!

Tuesday, December 22, 11am to 3pm, will see a fundraiser day for Limerick Suicide Watch sponsored by Lyons of Limerick who will operating an Open Air Courtyard featuring recital by Boherbuoy band

Christmas Famous Food Market (featuring the best of Local Limerick seasonal food with a Christmas twist) is on Wednesday, December 23, 8am to 3pm

“The final Farmers' Market of the year will take place on Christmas Eve, the Famous Food Market Thursday Xmas Eve, December 24, 8am to 2pm, which will finish out the three-day run into Christmas Eve and the Christmas Series 2020,” continued David Fitzgerald, Limerick Milk Market Manager.

This year the market boasts an extra special feature of the ‘Christmas Canopy of Lights’ sponsored by Limerick City and County Council.

“Wishing You and Yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at the #LimerickMilkMarket with special thanks to sponsors Limerick City & County Council and Lyons of Limerick Ford for their assistance in bringing you these community-based, family-friendly and free entry events,” said Mr Fitzgerald.