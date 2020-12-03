Breaking: Covid outbreak in Limerick hospital for the elderly

THERE is a Covid outbreak in the HSE run St Ita’s Community Hospital in Newcastle West, Deputy Richard O’Donoghue confirmed to the Limerick Leader.

The TD said elderly people that were supposed to go to St Ita’s for respite care were informed they could not be facilitated due to an outbreak of Covid.

"I was speaking with a representative within the HSE. They confirmed that the Covid outbreak has been contained to one ward. The staff are working extremely hard to ensure this is contained. I want to commend the staff for their amazing hard work and the containment of it in one ward. I wish them the very best of health in the coming days,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

He asked Limerick people to pray for staff, elderly patients and their families who are "very worried".

"They do incredible work in St Ita’s. Hopefully everybody comes through this safely,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

The Limerick Leader contacted HSE Mid West to ask them if there had been an outbreak in the HSE run St Ita's; how many patients have Covid and how many staff were self-isolating?

A spokesperson said: "The HSE cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks as to do so would breach our duty of confidentiality to the individuals and facilities concerned. Maintaining confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement for the HSE, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) along with the Data Protection Acts 1988-2018.

"In general when our Departments of Public Health respond to notified cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 they undertake a risk assessment of the situation and appropriate investigations are undertaken and control measures put in place," said the HSE Mid West spokesperson.

Last month, a spokesperson for UL Hospitals Group confirmed active outbreaks of Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital.