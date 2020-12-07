Plan for private medical clinic in Limerick city centre 

THE private Beacon medical group is seeking planning permission for a day clinic in the city centre.

The firm is looking to convert a former office in Barring​ton Street to develop the clinic for medical consultant services, diagnostics and day surgery procedures.

A decision on the scheme is due from Limerick City and County Council in time for Christmas.

According to the planning application, there will be plans to develop several consultation rooms, a radiology reporting room, a CT scan room, and ultrasound and X-ray rooms at the basement level. On the ground floor, the drawings show plans for additional consultation rooms, including cardiology consulting rooms.

Jerry O’Connell, a member of the local residents association, welcomed the development and the jobs it will bring.

He said: “It’ll be really fantastic. That building is a derelict site at the moment, not in the best of shape, so why not?”