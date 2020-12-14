Limerick man disqualified from driving for parking in a disabled person’s bay

A BRUREE man was disqualified from driving for three months and fined €450 for parking in a disabled person’s bay.

Christopher Kelly, aged 31, of Water Street, Bruree pleaded guilty to the offence at Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock on September 12, 2019.

Garda Pat Ahern said when he approached Mr Kelly, who was driving a white Volkswagen Golf, the defendant told him he did not have a permit.

Mr Kelly said: “Sorry I didn’t pay the fine. It won’t happen again.”

Judge Marian O’Leary asked him why he parked in the disabled bay? “I just reversed in. I wasn’t there long,” said Mr Kelly.

Judge O’Leary said what is somebody in a wheelchair needed the space? “I would have moved. I didn’t see the markers,” said Mr Kelly.

Judge O’Leary said Mr Kelly can run and walk.

She disqualified him from driving for three months and fined him €450.