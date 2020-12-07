Limerick motorist put off the road for driving under the influence of an intoxicant

A FEMALE motorist was put off the road for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Nicola Whelan, aged 46, of Spittle, Ballylanders also pleaded guilty to careless driving, at Kilmallock Court.

Inspector Ollie Nally said gardai stopped the defendant’s vehicle after observing it veering over the central white line at Garrienderk on December 30, 2018.

“A blood sample taken showed various different levels of drugs. She has four previous convictions,” said Insp Nally.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Ms Whelan, said his client accepts that she was over. “She apologises to the court and gardai,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary disqualified Ms Whelan for four years and fined her €400 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and a further €300 for careless driving.