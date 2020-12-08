Limerick man to attend drug awareness programme for €20 cannabis

A BRUREE man was found with €20 of cannabis on him while walking. Darren Kelly, aged 25, of Ard Alainn, Main Street, Bruree pleaded guilty to the possession of drugs. At Mill Road, Bruree on May 13, 2018, Garda Pat Ahern said he observed Mr Kelly walking in the company of “a known drug user”.

“I searched him and found €20 of suspected cannabis. He admitted it was cannabis for his own use. He has no previous convictions,” said Garda Ahern.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Kelly, said his client is on job seeker’s allowance. “He co-operated fully and apologises,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’leary ordered Mr Kelly to attend a drug awareness programme, do three hours voluntary work per week and pay €200 to the court poor box. She said she would strike the matter out if these are done.