Limerick farm gates 'blocking way' to Local Improvement Scheme

A COUNTY Limerick councillor said it is a “disgrace” that a farmer could be ineligible for the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) because he has a gate on the way to his farm.

The LIS is where landowners and farmers can contribute up to 15% to the value of the reconstruction and drainage of a private road used for public access to agricultural holdings.

Changes to the LIS scheme already made headlines on Farm Leader earlier this summer. A memo from the Department of Rural and Community Development to the council on LIS read: “This year’s scheme clarifies two existing requirements, ‘The road must be open to the public'. In this regard the department has clarified that any road with a gate cannot be classified as open to the public.

“Persons engaged in agricultural activities... in this regard applicants are required to submit herd numbers and maps associated with the Basic Payment Scheme provided by the Department of Agriculture.”

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Cllrs Emmett O’Brien, John Sheahan, Stephen Keary all voiced their anger over this as it would have meant vegetable or chicken farmers and more were excluded because they don’t have herd numbers.

At last month’s meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District, Hugh McGrath, senior executive engineer, said a revised memo means evidence of agriculture and not herd numbers will suffice.

Cllr Jerome Scanlan said it is good news about the herd numbers. But with regards to a gate on the road, Cllr Scanlan said he knows of one farmer who had valuable property stolen from his farm.

“He erected a security gate. If a farmer puts up a gate to avoid the prospect of being robbed is Limerick City and County Council telling them they are ineligible for LIS?” asked Cllr Scanlan.

Cllr Liam Galvin said these are big changes to LIS and called for “common sense”.

“There are people living in cul-de-sacs up to 2kms, some longer. They cannot afford to upgrade them. They pay their property tax and road tax like everybody else. They are entitled to services like everybody else,” said Cllr Galvin.

He called for “common sense” in relation to the gates.

“If the gate was off the road when ye come to check that should do ye,” said Cllr Galvin.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Scanlan said what has come in is a “disgrace”.

“I'll stand over saying this. We had them approved and they basically tore up the book and threw it at us. Those that were approved were delisted, some of them. You heard me raise the case of an elderly man, who has since died. He was delisted. I rang his son to find out if anything has been done and it hasn’t. His wife still lives there,” said Cllr Scanlan.

He continued: “People are prepared to wait, they know when they apply that it's not going to happen tomorrow. In the past they have had to wait as long as eight or nine years but it’s down to about three or four at this point."

The LIS is to be discussed at the Transport SPC.

“I am calling on the councillors on that SPC to ensure the LIS returns to what it was,” concluded Cllr Scanlan