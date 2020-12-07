Limerick village group strives to make locals’ lives better

THE Castleconnell community is looking for feedback and information from Leader readers to help them grow!

Castleconnell is famous for its stunning river walks, world-class fishing, beautiful scenery, heritage buildings and is steeped in history. Two groups - ACM Community Centre and LOVE Castleconnell - are actively seeking community engagement as to how to improve life in the small village.

With assistance from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and Audience Engagement Funding Scheme the two groups are asking, not only local residents but people who feel an affiliation to the small village, to communicate their thoughts.

The aim of such a study is to give the general public the ability to offer feedback and offer opinions on how to improve life within the village.

Individuals who wish to make their feelings known are asked to fill in a short questionnaire on a new website - Castleconnell Infopedia, an online portal that will share information on the past, the present and the future of Castleconnell. The questionnaire consists of four simple questions and also has an area for your ideas / suggestions. It can be found at www.infopedia.ie/questionnaire/

“We know communication is key, and we want everyone to feel that their voice is important, no idea is too big or too small,” said Nicky McNamara, of LOVE Castleconnell. As part of the exciting launch of the website, there is a literary competition inviting budding writers and storytellers to contribute their stories associated with the village.

“There are masses of untold stories all about life in this small village – not only from the locals but from farther afield - it will be great to have these all in the one space to ensure they would not get lost and they might be enjoyed for many, many years to come,” said Eamonn McQuade, from ACM Community Centre.

The winners of the story competition are in with the chance to win hundreds of euros worth of prizes, including family membership to Castle Oaks House Hotel River Leisure Club, monetary vouchers, Cunningham’s SuperValu Christmas hampers, and Irish Rail family train tickets to name but a few!

The competition will be judged by local resident and one of the most highly respected writers and poets in Ireland, Stephen Murphy. Described as the “new Bard of the country” by none other than President Michael D. Higgins, Stephen will review all the stories and announce the winner on December 14.

The competition categories include Stories of Days Gone By, Riverside Stories, Folklore and Mystery, and My Castleconnell.

Entries should be no more than 600 words.

Closing date is this Friday, December 4.

More information available at www.infopedia.ie or email your entries to stories@infopedia.ie