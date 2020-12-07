The Limerick man who went to war came back 'a changed man'

REMEMBRANCE month concluded on Monday but the sad life of a Limerick man won’t be forgotten thanks to his relative.

James O’Connell, from the city, fought with the Royal Munster Fusiliers during the First World War. Mr O’Connell saw action at some of the bloodiest battles from 1914-1918. He ended his days in St Joseph’s Hospital, formerly Limerick Mental Hospital.

Carley Murphy began researching the life of her great great granduncle when she had more time on her hands during the first lockdown. She found out a wealth of information about him including details of his military service after finding his army service number. Carley even found his pension ledger.

“I felt quite emotional when I found it and read the reason for discharge as ‘confusional insanity.’ James was just 24 when he was discharged, and the rest of his life was pretty much destroyed,” said Carley.

After the war James lived with his sister (Carley’s great-grandmother), Christina Lowe, nee O’Connell, who owned the local store on Edward Street, before being admitted to St Joseph’s Hospital in the late 1950s. He remained until his death in 1970.

“My mother was born and raised in Limerick and used to visit James at St Joseph’s every Sunday with her father. The visits mum made to James as a child have stuck with her for life.

“Mum was always told growing up that James was awarded some kind of award for bravery during the war for saving two brothers from no man's land. However, despite my extensive research, I have been unable to find anything to substantiate this.

“My mum recalls attending James’ funeral and remembers the well-known musician Bud Clancy of the famous Bud Clancy orchestra, played the last post at James’ graveside. Apparently, James and Bud Clancy served together during the war,” said Carley.

It is sad that Carley is able to pinpoint exactly where Mr O’Connell was on dates between 1914 and 1918 but very little of his life after he returned to Limerick.

For example, on November 9, 1914, Mr O’Connell was transferred to the 3rd Brigade of the 1st Division and engaged in the Ypres Salient offensive and the Festubert battle. On July, 1918, he was transferred to the 150th Brigade of the 50th Division at Martin Eglise and was engaged on the Western Front including the battles of the St Quentin Canal, Beaurevoir Line, Cambrai 1918, Selle and Valenciennes.

The horror he must have witnessed is unimaginable to this generation - seeing his comrades killed and wounded every day. While as a Lewis machine gunner, Mr O’Connell must have taken lives too as he carried out his soldiering duties. The impact this had on countless young men left those lucky to survive mentally mortally wounded.

Carley was even able to find evidence of James receiving confession from the Chaplain to the 2nd Royal Munster Fusiliers, Fr Gleeson in June 2017.

She says that it seems likely Mr O’Connell was wounded in November 1917 at Passchendaele. Mr O'Connell was not discharged until August 1918, meaning he may have joined the 1st Battalion after recovering from his wounds.

In August 2018, he was evacuated suffering shellshock and later discharged being awarded the Silver War Badge and an army pension. He was just 24 but life was essentially over.

Mr O’Connell died in 1970, aged in his mid seventies. On his death certificate, his occupation was listed as a former soldier. He received a British Army pension for the rest of his days, and Carley believes the British Army also paid for his funeral.

She still wants to find out more of this forgotten Limerick soldier.

“I am in the process of requesting access to James records from St Joseph's Hospital, in the hope the years he spent there may help me achieve further insight to the man himself,” said Carley.

Whether she does or not, Mr O’Connell’s life hasn’t been forgotten about thanks to her.

“I believe James' tale to be a poignant one, particularly during the month of remembrance,” said Carley.