Increase sought to housing plan in Limerick suburb

DEVELOPERS have sought to increase the number of homes planned for a site in Castletroy.

Osprey Construction is seeking permission from Limerick City and County Council for a new housing scheme in Newtown, on the road towards Castletroy College.

Initially, the firm had sought permission for 87 homes including an apartment complex.

This would have also seen six detached houses, 50 semi-detached homes, 11 terraced houses and 20 duplex units, while also allowing for additional parallel parking along the road.

The site would have been accessed via a new entrance from the Castletroy College Road.

But in response to a request for significant further information from council planners, Osprey has now upped the number of homes it plans for the area.

In a letter to Limerick Council’s planning department, Osprey Construction stated: “The site boundary has altered. The density has been increased from 31 hectares to 41 hectares. The design has been revised to provide increased densities [and] apartments added.”

The developer said the apartment block, of 32 homes, will be specifically built for older people.

“The apartment block will be centrally managed by an appropriate housing body. Given the nature of the apartment units, intended specifically for independent older living, a lot of the occupants will not have cars. Accordingly, the primary focus is on accommodating visitor parking with limited parking provided for residential units. A total of 23 on-street car parking spaces are provided to serve the apartment unit,” they said.

It’s widely anticipated Limerick City and County Council will make a final decision on this project by January 29, next.

So far, there has been just one submission to the scheme.

It’s not the first development Osprey Construction is involved in – across on the northside of the city, the firm has secured planning permission for another housing scheme, this time 92 homes.

This is located at Knockhill, just off the Ennis Road (see story, right).

