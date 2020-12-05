Suspended sentence following Ballylanders drug find

BRUFF gardai found €800 worth of drugs and €800 in cash during a drugs raid in Ballylanders.

Inspector Ollie Nally said gardai searched the home of Adam Finn, aged 26, of Ballyduff, Ballylanders under warrant on November 9, 2018.

“They found cannabis and cocaine in sealed bags and €805 in cash. There was €203 worth of cannabis and €604 in cocaine. The defendant admitted the cannabis was for his own use and the cocaine was for sale or supply,” said Inspector Nally.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Finn, said his client is not working, is on social welfare and has two young children with his partner.

“At the time he had recently moved to the area and was struggling to make ends meet. This was his first foray into it. He is in your hands. He has no previous convictions,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary handed down a four month prison sentence suspended for two years for the sale or supply of drugs.

“I am doing so on the basis of no previous convictions. All other matters (possession of cannabis) are taken into consideration,” said Judge O’Leary.