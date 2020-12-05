Limerick councillors’ burning divide over fire training centre

COUNCILLORS are split over a national fire training centre planned for Kilmallock Business Park.

A vote to progress the €5m plan was won by four votes to three at the November meeting of Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District. Sparks flew yet again between councillors in the Deebert House Hotel.

The original Part 8 planning application for phase 1 of the fire training centre was rejected by a majority of councillors at a special meeting in October. Cllr Mike Donegan said the original date for the Part 8 to have been decided was September 17, 2020.

“Unfortunately, or should I say, comically, this was when some councillors decided that they had concerns and questions about the training centre,” said Cllr Donegan.

After the Part 8 was rejected he and Cllr Martin Ryan put down a motion calling on the council to bring forward a new Part 8 planning application, complete with phase 1 and phase 2.

“This will ensure that the proposed fire training centre can be revisited again and planned for in the business park and not lost to another location outside of Kilmallock,” said Cllr Donegan, who added that it would bring in an annual income of €400,000 plus to the town.

Cllrs Donegan and Martin Ryan said their motion will mean that the concerns of business people in the park would have to be addressed first before there was any expenditure by the council on the fire training centre.

In an unusual move in Cappamore-Kilmallock it went to a vote. Cllrs Mike Donegan, Martin Ryan, John Egan and Brigid Teefy were for. Cllrs PJ Carey, Eddie Ryan, Ger Mitchell against. All three have sent in statements to the Leader after the meeting. See story on right for Cllr Carey’s comment.

Cllr Eddie Ryan said as chair of the Economic Development Enterprise and Planning SPC, “I am very concerned that this motion puts at risk 300 jobs in the Kilmallock Business Park in the hope that two jobs would be created”.

“Senior management in Limerick City and County Council and the majority of the councillors in the municipal district have failed to listen and refused to meet the businesses in the Kilmallock Business Park to hear their concerns.

“As I see it, there is only one concern: smoke. Seven fires will be lit on each four day training course. There have been no planning conditions on what will be burnt. As the planning is a Part 8, the local businesses have no opportunity to put in an objection. I would very much welcome the training centre in to the area but in a more suitable location that will not impact on homes or businesses nearby,” said Cllr Eddie Ryan. He said the business park currently has Irena who employ 185 people, producing world-class medical face masks.

“Dansko Foods store €1.5 million worth of cheese at any given time. These companies would need to put in place a costly air filtration system if the training centre was to be placed there. The risk of smoke contamination to these products has enormous consequences to jobs in Kilmallock. There is also a risk that these companies may not want to make these changes and may leave the area completely,” said Cllr Eddie Ryan.

Cllr Mitchell echoed Cllr Ryan’s concerns in relation to Irema and Dansko.

“​I will be asking for a full environmental and economic impact assessment in relation to the proposed fire training centre and full further engagement with the Kilmallock people and businesses. The people deserve and are entitled to full scrutiny, clarity, accountability, transparency and actions accordingly,” said Cllr Mitchell. He said Irema and Dansko are a huge asset to the local economy and their concerns “must not and should not go unheeded”.

“They are a vital cog along with other businesses in the area and must be supported to survive in these trying times and not impeded. Dansko wish to expand capacity further and build a new factory on site and employ more people and should be facilitated – it is a no-brainer and this has to take priority at all times. This an attractive business park and very accessible - it has huge potential to attract more inward investment for the benefit of Kilmallock and the entire area,” said Cllr Mitchell, who also expressed concerns of local residents and pointed to the fact that the park is used by walkers.

“The council should be prioritising attracting more businesses into the park and subsequently generating more employment in these trying times which boosts the local economy,” said Cllr Mitchell.