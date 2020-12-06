Hidden Hearing gives gift of hearing to those in need

For many, 2020 quickly turned into living life in a bubble, missing family and friends and relying on the goodwill of others to provide support, care and company.

Hidden Hearing, Ireland’s leading provider of hearing healthcare, would like to recognise and reward the generosity and goodwill of the people who have helped others during these difficult times and support people who are isolating by providing the gift of free hearing to those in need.

In the coming weeks, the hearing specialists are on a mission to raise Christmas spirits and give free sets of hearing aids to people who need them to prepare for Zoom calls and socially distanced catch ups over the festive period where possible.

Speaking of the campaign, Hidden Hearing Audiologist Dolores Madden commented: “This year has been especially hard on everyone, with many people feeling the effects of the second lockdown we have decided to give the gift hearing this Christmas. In the past, our team of Audiologists have nominated clients who need free hearing aids and this year we think it is hugely important that we open this opportunity up to everyone.”

If you think you know someone who deserves a free set of state-of-the-art hearing aids, check out www.hiddenhearing.ie/giftofhearing for more details.

Hidden Hearing clinics are open countrywide, operating by appointment only and are an essential service which have remained open all year. Those enquiring about an urgent appointment now, or who wish to book a consultation, can call 1800 370 000 for general patient enquiries.

Hidden Hearing is Ireland’s longest established exclusive hearing care experts, with almost 30 years’ experience.

New safety protocols are in place at all Hidden Hearing clinics for the utmost patient care, so visitors can attend clinics in safety and confidence. www.hiddenhearing.ie