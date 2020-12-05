Limerick's 'Jingle all the Way fundraiser' to support Milford Hospice

A VIRTUAL Jingle all the Way Charity 5k in aid of Milford Hospice will take place in memory of Noel Noonan.

Noel from North Circular Road passed away last year after bravely battling cancer. The father-of-two also cared for his wife Denise who had motor neuron disease.

Lifelong friend Leo Kirby is one of the organisers.

“His nature was a kind, caring man who would always listen to you, a true friend and a gentle giant I would say. He was always in good form no matter what life threw at him.

“During his own illness and his wife Denise's illness he helped so many people suffering from cancer and motor neuron disease by listening and chatting to them and attending charity events that he both organised and participated in,” Leo said.

The virtual run will take place from 9am to 11pm on December 15, Noel’s birthday.

“Noel had a short but a full life and he made the most of every second of it. From raising his son Brian and daughter Ciara to caring for his wife Denise, Noel still found time for his mum, his sisters and many close friends.

“Noel and myself organised a similar event a few years ago. It was at Christmas time and we came up with the name Jingle all the Way Charity 5k. Noel of course thought this was hilarious and would laugh anytime we spoke about the name. So now it’s time to bring back that name and add Noel’s name to it and have a charity event to remember Noel and all those who were taken, or are suffering from cancer,” Leo concluded.

All monies raised will go to Milford Hospice, the wish of Noel’s family. Noel’s Jingle all the Way Charity 5k will comprise a 5km virtual walk so it can happen wherever the supporters and participants would like to complete.

Register on Eventbrite.com and on Facebook at Noel's Jingle all the Way Charity 5k.