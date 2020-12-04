New primary care centre to create in region of 100 jobs in Newcastle West

WORK has commenced on a new primary care centre in Newcastle West which will employ in the region of 100 full-time staff from both the public and private sectors.

Limetree NCW PCC Limited has confirmed the commencement of works on the facility which will service the local and wider community “bringing a broad range of medical services under one roof”.

The development is the product of a three-year collaboration with the HSE. The development is located at Station Road, Newcastle West and the completed building will extend to c.45,000 sq feet over three floors with 120 car parking spaces. It is anticipated that the development will be completed in early 2022.

The HSE will occupy the majority of the centre along with Tusla, a GP clinic, a new pharmacy and a café. Accommodation will include provision for a general practice clinic, public health nursing, dental, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, ophthalmology, psychology, mental health, speech and language therapy, diagnostics, among other services.

During construction up to 100 people will work on site and when fully operational, Newcastle West Primary Care Centre will employ in the region of 100 full-time staff from both the public and private sectors.

Local TD and Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said he was delighted to see that work on the primary care centre has commenced.

“This is a fabulous development for Newcastle West and for the wider County Limerick area. It will enhance the primary health care offering for patients across the county, and will allow for improved diagnostic for people on a much more local basis, and as a result will help the overall health care delivery in Limerick.

“Having a centre of this scale in the town of Newcastle West will make the town an even more attractive place for people to live and invest in and I am sure it will be welcomed by everyone across the community.

“I look forward to the completion of the centre and I wish those who are building the centre well in the time ahead.”