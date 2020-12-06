Limerick woman fined for being 'drunk in a pub'

A WOMAN has been ordered to pay €300 to the court poor box for being drunk in a pub.

Eva McConville, aged 32, of Turagh Crescent, Cappamore pleaded guilty to intoxication in Neighbours licensed premises, Main Street, Cappamore.

On November 15, 2019, Inspector Ollie Nally said Ms McConville was highly intoxicated and verbally abusive to the owner of the establishment.

“Gardai were called and asked her to leave. She did try to struggle while gardai were arresting her,” said Insp Nally.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Ms McConville, said his client asked him to “apologise profusely”.

“There was a background that I won’t go into. She drank too much and the lady of the house, to be protective, said to her to finish her drink and leave. Ms McConville took exception to this and wouldn’t leave. The lady of the house knew her and was being protective,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered Ms McConville pay €300 to the court poor box.