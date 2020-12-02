Investigation into PUP fraud offences sees Limerick premises searched

A number of searches were conducted in Limerick and Clare today in connection with an investigation into multiple Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud offences.

This is a joint operation, in place since May, involved Department of Social Protection Officials, Gardaí seconded to the Department of Social Protection, Customs and Excise Officials and Gardaí based in Limerick and Clare including Detectives, uniformed personnel, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.



The investigation has identified a suspected international organised crime group comprising of persons based in Ireland and other jurisdictions who have engaged in both identity and fraud offences to obtain PUP monies. A total of 28 individuals were identified as being active participants.





A number of items including documentation and related material have been seized and are currently being examined. The investigation is continuing.