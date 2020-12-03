Bus Éireann launches ‘Fill a Bus’ for Mid West Simon

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company is joining with Mid West Simon in appealing for contributions for the vulnerable, homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Today, Thursday, December 3 Bus Éireann will reserve a bus for the day in Colbert bus station, Parnell Street from 11am to 6pm hoping to fill it from top to bottom with donations from the public.

“Bus Éireann is very proud to support Mid West Simon with our “fill a bus” Christmas campaign”, said Sales Executive for Bus Éireann, Marie King. “Covid-19 has made 2020 an extremely difficult year for the vulnerable in our society, Mid West Simon has had a 50% increase in people accessing their services since the pandemic began. Bus Éireann would like to encourage our passengers in Limerick who take 3.9 million journeys with us every year to support and donate what they can for those in need”.

Mid West Simon operate food banks in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh as well as 3 emergency accommodation hubs in Limerick, 2 in Clare and 65 units of accommodation in the Mid West. Suggested donations to “fill the bus” include non-perishable food items such as selection boxes, sweets, biscuits, cereal, hot chocolate, coffee, cordial, tinned food (tuna, salmon, soup, fruit) or toiletries.

The Bus Éireann reserved bus will be parked in Colbert bus station, Parnell Street, Limerick from 11am-6pm, Thursday December 3.