Limerick Weather: Bitterly cold day with temperatures reaching -4 tonight

TODAY will be a very cold day with scattered heavy showers, with a risk of hail and thunder. Some showers will fall as sleet on high ground. Cloudy to start but sunny spells will develop through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach just 2 to 4 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

WINTRY showers will persist in western coastal areas tonight. It will be drier elsewhere with clear spells and a sharp ground frost leading to some icy patches. Very cold with lowest temperatures of +1 to -4 degrees, coldest across Leinster and Munster.