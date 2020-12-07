'Sing Ireland hits the high notes during lockdown' - Louise Cantillon

Sing Ireland, the organisation that develops, supports, and promotes all forms of group singing across the island of Ireland, has unveiled several new initiatives to encourage us all to continue singing during Covid-19 and beyond.

Youth singers can engage in the ‘YouthSing Ireland’ initiative, which is focused on encouraging younger people interested in singing to connect with other singers. The programme aims to, over the coming years, provide group singing tuition and experience to every child and young person in Ireland. ‘YouthSing Ireland ‘also seeks to contribute to the delivery of music education in schools as well as connecting to other school subjects, with a particular focus on the Irish language. Newly commissioned resources in the Irish language and of Irish cultural heritage have been commissioned. Sing Ireland is partnering with the National Children’s Choir as well as Folens Publishers in this work.

‘YouthSing Ireland ‘has also created, the SingSpace– a space outside of formal education that can bring singers from various schools together with singers in youth choirs and conductors / composers / animateurs. Operating online during 2020, it is hoped, that the first face-to-face iterations will take place in 2021.

Sing Ireland is based in the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and leads a range of activities for singing groups across the country.

Dermot O’Callaghan, CEO of Sing Ireland, says: “Singing is fun, therapeutic, social, and stimulating. What has become very clear during this pandemic is that singing is more important than ever to help keep spirits raised during this difficult time. So, while singing in groups is not allowed, there is no reason why people can’t access our on-line facilities and continue singing at home – or with others via virtual means.

Sing Ireland’s website –www.singireland.ie– has more details about the initiatives and lists singing groups across the country.