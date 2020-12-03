Limerck council to discuss plaque for Capt Keane

PLANS to erect a plaque on Wolfe Tone Street in memory of the late war of independence Captain Thomas Keane will be discussed this week.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan asked a question at the meeting about when a decision would be made on the memorial, having seen a previous motion referred to the protocol committee.

It is this grouping which decides on how motions are acted upon.

James Clune, the meetings administrator, confirmed to the northside councillor that the matter would be up for discussion today, Thursday, December 3. Capt Keane was executed by firing squad during the war of independence.