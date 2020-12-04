Gardai investigate as stolen credit card used after Limerick burgalry

A CREDIT card which was stolen during a burglary at Shelbourne Road was later used at a number of commercial premises in the city.

Two watches were also taken by the culprit who entered the house by a back door which was not locked.

“The credit card was then used by the thief in a supermarket, an off-licence and a garage in the city centre area,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Nobody deliberately leaves windows or doors unlocked but criminals are so quick and can spot a chance to steal in a flash. We must check that every means of entry to our home is secure even when we are in the home,” she added.