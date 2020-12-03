Gardai warn Limerick residents as thieves steal goods through window
A LAPTOP was stolen from a student house in the Castletroy area of the city after the property was broken into last week.
According to investigating gardai, the laptop was stolen from a ground floor bedroom of the house.
“Unfortunately he (the owner) had left the bedroom window open,” said a spokesperson who is appealing to students to be vigilant. Gardai attached to Henry Street station are investigating.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on