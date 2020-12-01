Limerick city centre trail to bring the magic of Christmas to life

A magical trail through the city centre featuring a host of festive shop windows has been unveiled in Limerick this week. Limerick City and County Council is inviting shoppers to wrap up in winter woollies and take a walk in a window wonderland around Limerick city centre this Christmas.

Throughout December, many of Limerick’s shopfronts have transformed into an enchanted festive tale with retailers making a special effort to dress their windows for Christmas 2020.

A new digital guide to the festive window trail has been launched by the Council on Limerick.ie/ Christmas with details of wonderful window displays, tasty treats, and an artisan traders trail highlighted along with free parking opportunities and a spin on the panoramic wheel.

Limerick families can post their letters at Santa’s special post box on Lower Cecil Street and follow the adventure as Santa’s letters make their magical journey to the North Pole.

Christmas characters including Rudolph, the busy elves, Mrs Claus and of course the man himself, Santa are visible in the windows to create this magical atmosphere at this special time of year.

To celebrate Limerick as European Green Leaf city 2020, Lumen Street Theatre Company on behalf of the Council’s European Green Leaf team has created an amazing window display using recycled, upcycled and repurposed materials at Silkes Arts and Crafts on the corner of Catherine Street and Roches Street.

The window display is a cornucopia of treats, with amazing scenes and decorations, handmade with an added dollop of festive creativity and innovation.

The Limerick rooftop scene in the window display is made entirely from cardboard, as is Santa’s office. The decorations are old cereal or grocery boxes, off-cuts of card, paper, newspaper and paint, while the tinsel lighting and ribbon are from previous years’ Christmas decorations.

Highlights of the Walking in a Window Wonderland participants include:

· GPO, Lower Cecil Street

· Savins, O’Connell Street

· O'Donnell Boutique, Catherine Street

· Silkes, corner of Catherine Street and Roches Street

· Tony Clarke, Thomas Street

· JJ Kenneally, Wickham Street

· Gleeson Sport Scene, Upper William Street

· Allens, William Street

· Silverwood, Cruises Street

· Regatta, Patrick Street

· O'Mahony’s, O’Connell Street

· Jack Fitzgerald Electrical, Henry Street

Laura Ryan, Head of Marketing & Communications, Limerick City and County Council said: “Now is a great time to take a trip into the city, stroll around the Window Wonderland trail, while at the same time sampling some of the festive treats on offer from the numerous cafés and coffee shops along the trail, sipping a heart-warming hot chocolate or munching on a Santa cookie. And while you are at it you can do some Christmas shopping as you support local retailers and Shop Limerick. Keep an eye on the Christmas in Limerick social media for new festive content and great local gift advice for shops across the city and County Limerick over the coming weeks.”

Limerick City has a unique and inviting atmosphere over Christmas and this year Limerick City and County Council has expanded the number of streets which have Christmas lights as part of initiatives to encourage people to shop and enjoy in Limerick, all of course in a safe manner.

Pippa Little, Culture and Arts Officer, Limerick City and County Council said: “An additional 2.5kms of festoon lights have been provided with an extra 3684 lamps or LED bulbs across the city and it’s been fantastic to see the public reaction to Limerick looking so beautiful this Christmas. One hundred and thirty-five new sets of lights have been purchased for trees in the city while 15 new lighting features or motifs have been installed to amplify the Christmas atmosphere. This year, of all years, people are looking to celebrate Christmas and it’s great to have the city looking so well.”

Limerick City and County Council is building out additional footpaths to allow for more space and on-street dining if required as Limerick comes out of Level 5 restrictions and more people visit the city in the run up to Christmas Day.

To keep up to date on all things Christmas in Limerick, please visit Limerick.ie/Christmas or follow Christmas in Limerick on social media.

Web: Limerick.ie/Christmas

Facebook: ChristmasInLimerick

Instagram: @ ChristmasInLimerick

Twitter: @XmasLimerick

#ChristmasInLimerick