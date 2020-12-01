BREAKING: Covid-19 case numbers in Limerick confirmed as incidence rate drops once more

As of midnight Monday November 30, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 72,798** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The numbers published this evening show 20 cases in Limerick and 19 in Tipperary, with Limerick's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population at 132.9, down from 142.6 yesterday evening.

The totla number of new cases during last 14 days in Limerick is now 259



Of the cases notified today;

133 are men / 133 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

73 in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 2pm today, 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 death occurred in October, 15 deaths in November and 2 are under investigation. There has been a total of 2,069* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last 6 weeks to suppress COVID-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.



“It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.



“Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.”



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Stats from the last number of days

Tuesday cases in Limerick - 20 - Incidence rate of 132.9

Monday cases in Limerick - 30 - Incidence rate of 142.6

Sunday cases in Limerick - 13 - Incidence rate of 166.8

Saturday cases in Limerick - 15 - Incidence rate of 170.9

Friday cases in Limerick - 23 - Incidence rate of 181.6