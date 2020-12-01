Deaths in Limerick - December 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Greg DOHERTY 41 Richmond Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Hegarty Metals / United Metals. Greg died peacefully at St. John’s Hospital Limerick, on December 1st 2020. Sadly missed by his sister Marie (Shinners), brother Kieran, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Cremation Service will take place for family & close friends (25 people Max.) at Shannon Crematorium on Thursday (3rd Dec.) at 4pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I. Donate

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May he rest in peace.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------