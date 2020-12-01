Moley Ó Súilleabháin's 'Festive Performance' from Limerick's All Saints Church available now

A hauntingly beautiful festive concert from All Saints Church in Castleconnell kicks of the month of December as we all look forward to Christmas 2020.

Coming to you from the wonderful setting of the church, which has played host to the Castleconnell Autumn Concert Series for over a decade, Moley Ó Súilleabháin will bring his unique style and interpretation of age-old songs right into your living room.

The concert has been recorded due to the uncertainty around restrictions due to Covid-19.

It will be available from 8pm this evening by clicking here:

Coincidentally called ‘All Saints’, the concert is a unique mix of sacred and secular song and poetry from one of Ireland's finest singers. Incorporating the seasonal theme of Advent and Christmas with Latin Gregorian chant, Irish Sean Nós, traditional song, and poetic recitation.

Moley has specially curated this program of pieces that has illuminated his artistic and musical life to date. The poems are all from Mícheál’s latest poetry book called Early Music.

The concert is presented by Limerick City and County Council’s Culture and Arts Office, in partnership with Love Castleconnell and with the financial support of Creative Ireland.

The Set List:

· Entrance Hymns > introduction

· Poem: Chinook Sanctuary

· The Darkest Midnight

· Somewhere Over The Rainbow

· Jerusalem Our Happy Home

· Poem: First White Hair

· I'm Glad There is You

· The Autumn Leaves / I Fall In Love Too Easily

· Siúil a Rúin

· Danny boy

· Turus D'anam

· Go Lassie Go

· The Parting Glass