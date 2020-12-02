Irish hockey star lends support to '16 Days Opposing Violence Against Women'

STAFF at University Hospital Limerick have been joined by Adapt Domestic Abuse Services and by Irish hockey international Roisin Upton to mark '16 Days Opposing Violence Against Women'

As part of the annual raising of awareness around domestic violence, University Hospital Limerick has been illuminated in the campaign’s signature purple.

The annual event at UHL is organised by the Medical Social Work team, which offers a confidential support and information service to those who are affected by domestic violence across all the UL Hospitals Group. Students on placement from NUI Galway and University College Cork also supported the event. This year’s 16 Days campaign runs from November 25th to December 10.

COVID-19 has not stopped domestic violence. Women’s Aid has highlighted a 43% rise in National Freephone Helpline contact during the Covid-19 crisis.

If you need any help, anytime, our Emergency Department at UHL is open 24/7 or contact the numbers below.

• Medical Social Work UHL 0866051774

• ADAPT: 1800 200504

• CLAREHAVEN: 065 6822435

• ASCEND: 0505 23999

• Women’s Aid: 1800 341900

Caption: Left to right are Anne Hegarty, Head of Medical Social Work, UL Hospitals Group; Noreen Spillane, Chief Operations Officer, UL Hospitals Group; Ireland hockey international Rosin Upton and Gillian Baker, Training and Development Co-ordinator, Adapt Domestic Abuse Services