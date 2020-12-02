Limerick weather: Rain to clear early for a dry Wednesday

Wednesday will begin cloudy, but smaller outbreaks of rain will clear to the southeast early in the morning and the rest of the day will be bright and breezy with sunny spells.

It will be dry for much of the day, but showers will develop during the late afternoon and evening. Feeling cold, with highest afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Cold and unsettled with blustery showers bringing a wintry mix at times.

Wednesday night: Widespread showers will continue tomorrow night, merging into longer spells of rain in the southwest. Some showers will be heavy with hail and possibly thunder, and may turn wintry on high ground in the northwest. A cold night with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Thursday: Thursday will be very cold with widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain. There will be a risk of hail and thunder and some showers may turn wintry on high ground in the west. Showers will retreat to western areas through the afternoon, with drier, brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will only reach between 3 and 5 degrees so feeling very cold. Winds will be light to moderate, from the west or northwest.

Thursday night: On Thursday night, wintry showers will mostly retreat to western coastal counties. Many areas will be dry with clear spells and a sharp ground frost leading to some icy patches. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Leinster.

Friday: Friday will be another cold day. Dry and sunny in many areas during the morning, with showers in coastal parts of the west. Some of those showers will be heavy and possibly wintry. Cloud will increase in Ulster and Leinster later, bringing widespread showers or longer spells of rain, falling as sleet on higher ground. Temperatures during the afternoon will only reach between 3 and 6 degrees and there will be an added wind chill too as fresh to strong northwesterly winds develop.

Friday night: Showers or longer spells of rain or sleet will continue in Ulster and Leinster but it will be drier in Connacht and Munster, with some clear spells here. Not as cold as Thursday night with lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees, but it will remain breezy with fresh to strong northwesterly winds.

Saturday: On Saturday there will be further showers in the west and north, but largely dry with sunny spells elsewhere. Breezy at first with fresh to strong northwesterly winds, but winds will ease through the day. Staying cold with afternoon temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees.

Saturday night: Many areas will be dry with clear skies on Saturday night, but showers will continue in the northwest. Cold and frosty in the east with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees further west.

Sunday: Sunday will be another cold day with scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Further outlook: Remaining cool and generally unsettled for the early days of next week.