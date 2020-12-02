Limerick motorist caught with no insurance for 12th time

A MAN with 118 previous convictions, 11 of which were for no insurance was caught by gardai for no insurance.

Darragh Casey, aged 30, of Hyde Road, Prospect pleaded guilty to having no driving licence and his 12th case of no insurance and

On September 1, 2019, Detective Garda David Gee said he observed Casey driving off the N20 at Ballyfookeen into Beechinor’s service station.

“I spoke to Mr Casey. During the course of our conversation he claimed he bought the vehicle an hour previously,” said Det Garda Gee.

The detective garda confirmed to Casey’s solicitor, Ted McCarthy, that the defendant said he had no insurance. Det Garda Gee told Judge Marian O’Leary that Casey had 118 previous convictions, 11 for no insurance.

Mr McCarthy said there is not an awful lot he could say.

“He has a lot of previous convictions. He entered a plea of guilty. He was co-operative. He bought the car an hour previously. He planned to do it up to sell it. He shouldn’t have got involved,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge O’Leary sentenced Casey to five months in prison, €1,000 fine and eight year disqualification for no insurance. She also fined Casey €750 for no driving licence.