Limerick’s Ken Greaney vies to become face of 'BRLY'

A Limerick man has reached the final of the Face of ‘BRLY modelling’ competition.

BRLY (pronounced burly), is Ireland’s new fashion and lifestyle brand for burly males. The search for Ireland’s first burly male model saw hundreds of entries from across the country. Hopefuls were whittled down to a final list of ten, with each entrant excited to be the Face of BRLY’s spring/summer 2021 collection.

One of the finalists is Ken Greaney, from St Patrick’s Road in Limerick city. Ken is a rugby-loving civil servant.

“I’m not on social media and a friend of mine in work sent me a clip from Joe.ie which said that BRLY were looking for burly men for a fashion brand. I’m always brushing my hair in work and they were jokingly asking if I’d do it. Then my wife got a hold of it and she was also asking if I’d do it and I said I’d go for it,” Ken said.

You can vote for Ken on the feeltheburl.com website. The live final will be streamed from 8pm on December 17.