Limerick college to go online for open evenings this week

THE Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) is to host a series of virtual open nights next week to help prospective students.

As Leaving Certificate students begin filling out their CAO applications, the college – which it is hoped will soon become Ireland’s newest technological university – is giving them a taste of what is on offer, through the internet.

Taking place from Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 10, the open nights will outline the courses, opportunities and career paths available to students who put LIT on their CAO form.

These will consist of live question and answer sessions covering programmes across LIT’s campuses in Moylish, Limerick School of Art and Design Campus, Thurles, Clonmel and Ennis.

LIT registrar Marian Duggan said: “We are looking forward to engaging with students, parents and guidance counsellors, through our virtual hub and our website, lit.ie. We welcome this interaction as it allows us to address any questions or concerns Leaving Cert students might have about beginning their journey into higher education.”

LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane added: “LIT graduates are among some of the most sought after in the country. The latest HEA graduate outcome survey shows that in excess of 90% of LIT Graduates are either in employment or further study, with almost three quarters of 2018’s graduates working in the Munster region.”