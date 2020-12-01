It’s 'Mission Possible' for Limerick's Sr Miriam Duggan with African appeal

LIMERICK’S Sister Miriam Duggan of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa is seeking the public's help to change the lives of over two million people in African slums.

Sr Miriam currently works in the slums of Nairobi, Kenya at the Mother Kevin Centre founded in 1952 by Wicklow native, Mother Kevin.

Sr Miriam is in her 84th year and is originally from South Circular Road in Limerick city. She has spent the past 51 years working in Africa making a difference to thousands of people’s lives. She has undertaken many roles such as a doctor, obstetrician and gynaecologist.

She was also involved in the training of midwives and doctors and she founded The Home Base Aid services for those ill with HIV/AIDS and founded the Youth Alive programme.

Sr Miriam featured on Hector Africa A go Z shown on TG4 last month which gave viewers a glimpse into life in the slums of Nairobi for children and young people. Hector Ó hEochagáin met and spoke to Sr Miriam at the Mother Kevin Centre.

Kenya Nairobi Slums

Two and a half million people live in the Nairobi slums, which is one of the largest in the world. The dire conditions cause poverty, homelessness, starvation and unemployment.

Upon her retirement Sr Miriam continued to help and set up more HIV/AIDS programmes in South Africa. The programme was so successful in reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS it was extended to 21 other African countries.

In 2001, she was appointed as Congregational Leader for 12 years and was the Chairperson of the Irish Missionary Union. This remarkable Limerick lady remains humble, selfless and a charismatic person.

COVID-19 Pandemic - Effects on Nairobi

The ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the people living in these slums. Widespread unemployment has led to worsening conditions for these vulnerable people.

Unfortunately, the government does not provide any unemployment benefits which has left people destitute.

Education in the Slums of Nairobi

The Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa run two primary schools and one secondary school to educate poor children identified as not going to school due to poverty.

As part of their life skills training, they run an eight- week Out of School Youth Programme.

On completion of the programme, there is a requirement for sponsorship for each person to start skilled vocational training leading to employment and a way out of poverty.

The Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to school and education. Sr Miriam, along with the Hands of Care and Hope, responded to the pandemic by distributing 1,000 food parcels every two weeks, which is provided via donations of money and food. This involved mobilising some of the youth to help with bagging and packing the food parcels.

We can only imagine the relief and joy of receiving a food parcel after not eating for days. Some of the youths sponsored in tailoring work were shown how to make face-masks and these were distributed among the community.

The provision of education programmes to the community about the Covid-19 virus were introduced to prevent its spread. The delivery of education packs by teachers to families encouraged them to continue with their studies.

It is planned that schools and training programmes will resume shortly. Funds are much needed for the children and youth to continue with their education and training and also for the continued distribution of the much-needed food parcels and face masks. The cost to sponsor a child in primary school per annum is €227 and in secondary school €428. The price to sponsor a youth into Vocational Training varies from €350 to €560, depending on the training.

All money raised will be put towards education and the continued supply of food.

If you wish to donate to the cause please search Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa on GoFundMe.com If you wish to donate via bank transfer the details are as follows: AIB Bank SWIFT: AIBKIE2D - IBAN: IE24AIBK93360005368150 - BIC 933600.